Britney Spears has performed a "pretty flat" version of 'Oops!... I Did It Again.'

The 41-year-old pop star - who released the track as the lead single from the record-breaking album of the same name in 2000 - took to social media on Monday (07.02.23) to share an acapella rendition of her classic song and appeared to be speaking to her estranged mother Lynne in the caption as she referenced the lyrics to the pop gem.

Alongside the video posted onto Instagram, she said: "Have you guys heard !!! I’m a star now mamma !!! LOL just kidding !!! Most of this sounds pretty flat … but I liked DOING IT AGAIN !!! Wait OOPS !!! That was so lame I know !!! All good in the neighborhood … as most smarta***** say !!! You gotta be kidding me !!! NOPE !!! I’m not !!! Oh kiss my f****** a** !!! AND stay classy beautiful people [lips emoji, lips emoji, lips emoji]!!!"(sic)

Just moments later, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who in November 2021 regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life following the termination of a 13-year conservatorship that was governed by her family and has since lost touch with them - shared a snap of herself totally nude as she joked that we "must take things seriously."

She captioned the post: "Hi !! It’s just me … this is one of my shots from London !!! It’s really PROFESSIONAL !!! No hair and make up !!! I was the stylist and propped my phone on an alarm clock !!! We must take things extremely serious"(sic)