Published
2023/02/07 16:00 (GMT)

Kerry Katona "put on a brave face" so she could work through her divorces.

The 42-year-old star was initially married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 21, and 20-year-old Lilly Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 15, and Max, 14, with second husband Mark Croft and also has eight-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay - had heard a debate regarding the notion of taking time off to cope with divorce and joked that she would "never have been to work" had she chosen to do that.

She said: "There was a debate on 'Good Morning Britain' last week about whether people should be given time off work when they're going through a divorce, following reports it could happen under a new scheme. Bloody hell, I'd never be in work!"

However, the former Atomic Kitten singer - who is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - went on to admit that a divorce can be "tough" and explained how she ended up "having a breakdown" after forcing herself to go through with the filming of a reality TV show despite her first divorce.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she added: "But I do get it. Divorce is tough. When I was going through my divorce from Brian McFadden, I was contracted to do my TV show 'My Fair Kerry' and I put on a brave face. Later, I had a breakdown and ended up going into rehab, so maybe I should have had time off."

