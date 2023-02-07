Maria Menounos is expecting her first child with her husband Keven Undergaro.

The 44-year-old star has confirmed that the loved-up couple are expecting their first child via a surrogate.

During an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', Maria said: "So we had a lot of plans. We were going to go to Greece in the summer. We’re having to move that up because we’re having a baby."

Marie admitted to feeling "emotional" and "super excited" about her baby news.

The actress - who has previously spoken about her fertility struggles - told Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa: "I had to share it here first because you guys are my family - you guys have been on the journey and I’m so grateful."

Maria revealed that she actually turned to some of her celebrity friends in a bid to have a baby.

She said: "Zoe Saldana and Kim Kardashian have been so helpful to me in this journey and they both gave me all their advice and people. And Kim especially gave me this wonderful lawyer named Andy and he found me this woman, Stephanie, who helped me find our surrogate."

Maria also hailed her surrogate and her family as "literal angels".

The TV star - who married Keven on New Year's Eve in 2017, in a ceremony conducted by Steve Harvey - shared: "We’re just so so grateful because these people really help you bring life forward and without them we wouldn’t have been able to do this.

"Our surrogate and her family are literal angels. I’m so grateful that we’re gonna have this extended family our baby will be part of, and we’re just so grateful to everybody who’s helped us along the way."