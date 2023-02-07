Paul Rudd loved working with Selena Gomez on 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The 53-year-old actor joined the cast of the comedy-drama series for the third season of the show, and Paul relished the experience of working with the 30-year-old star.

He said: "It's the most amazing thing to be [part of], and to be in that room. Selena is great and I've worked with Selena, she's a really good friend of mine. I adore her."

Paul also enjoyed working with Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The Hollywood star - who previously played Mike Hannigan in 'Friends' - told PEOPLE: "Martin Short and Steve Martin are Mount Rushmore."

Meanwhile, Selena previously admitted that she loved working with Cara Delevingne on 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The brunette beauty explained that she relished appearing alongside her long-time friend in season two of the hit TV show.

She said: "We just did our first day together yesterday … It’s so fun. We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well."

Selena has also enjoyed working with Steve, 77, and Martin, 72, over recent years.

She shared: "They immediately made me feel like I was a part of a trio. They're just the best.

"They are extremely humble and kind, and they just have a different human perspective on life than anyone I've ever met.

"I asked them about how life used to be, and it was always so interesting to hear about the industry and what it used to be like. I felt like a sponge, just absorbing everything I could. We're all on a group email chain."