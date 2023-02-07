Meghan Trainor 'loves crunchy crisps'

Meghan Trainor has developed a craving for barbecue-flavoured crisps.

The 29-year-old singer is expecting her second child with her husband Daryl Sabara, and Meghan has revealed that she's recently developed a love of "crunchy crisps".

She shared: "I like my crisps, my Pringles, and I'm not even just saying that. I dominated some of these. My favourite is the barbecue."

Meghan - who already has Riley, 23 months, with Daryl - admits that her latest pregnancy is "so much different" than her first.

She told PEOPLE: "This pregnancy, I'm hungry to the point where I was like, 'Is it twins?' But it's not twins, sadly. I wanted twins.

"My husband's a twin, and every time I was like, 'Give me twins,' he's like, 'We're not going to do that. We're not going to.'"

Meghan has actually battled a number of symptoms during her second pregnancy.

She said: "The first one, I didn't feel pregnant at all, had zero symptoms, and this one, I got rocked, rocked.

"The first trimester was nauseous, was tired, was migraines. I was like, 'It's the flu. That's what it was.'"

Meanwhile, Meghan recently revealed that she wants to become a "TV star".

The chart-topping singer would love to follow in the footsteps of Kelly Clarkson by making a successful transition from the music industry to the TV business.

She shared: "I want to be a TV star. I want to be the next Kelly Clarkson and have my own TV show, I want to be in movies, I want to write more music for other artists and I want to have four babies. I have a lot to do."

Meghan also revealed that she recently filmed "a guest star slot on a sitcom".

She said: "I really want to do more acting. I have just filmed a guest star slot on a sitcom.

"I can’t say which one but it has something to do with one of my girl mom mates. I play a character so I wait to watch it to see if I am any good."

