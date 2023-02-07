Meghan Trainor felt "very alone" after falling in love with Daryl Sabara.

The 29-year-old pop star met Daryl through their mutual pal Chloe Grace Moretz, but Meghan was the first of her friends to fall in love and settle down.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker - who married Daryl in 2018 - explained: "I'm the youngest out of my friends who's found my soulmate. My friends were like, 'You go through it first so I can learn.' And so I felt very alone."

Meghan has recently attended mommy-and-me classes in Los Angeles with the likes of Mandy Moore, Ashley Tisdale and Hilary Duff.

And the pop star - who already has Riley, 23 months, with Daryl - admits that her latest pregnancy has been quite different to her first.

She told E! News: "Now I have mom friends. Now I'm pregnant with other people. And it's the best feeling. It's just been so much better this time around."

Meanwhile, Meghan recently revealed that she felt "super lost" after giving birth to her baby boy.

The pop star admitted to struggling after giving birth to her son via C-section.

Meghan - whose new album is called 'Takin' It Back' - shared: "The first song I wrote after giving birth ... I mean, after having a C-section with my stretch marks, I was feeling extra, like, not loving myself.

"I was heavier than I've ever been and I was just super lost. The first song I wrote is called 'Remind Me' and it's about how my husband reminds me who I once was and then how beautiful he thinks I am and I see a lot of that in this album."