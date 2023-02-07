Rebecca Black has spent the last 12 years "discovering" her true self.

The 25-year-old singer shot to international stardom after releasing the single 'Friday' in 2011, and Rebecca has now confessed to being overwhelmed by her first encounter with fame.

Rebecca - who is set to release her new album, 'Let Her Burn', later this week - said: "This is the album you want to hear. It took 12 years of discovering myself after an accidental launch into this world to really figure out what I had to say and figure out who I am."

Rebecca suffered online abuse after finding fame as a teenager, and the chart-topping singer admits that the abuse took a toll on her mental health.

The singer - whose 2011 single went viral on YouTube and other social media platforms - told E! News: "I feel like what I heard so much more than pressure to put something out is doubt and doubt that I'd ever be able to do it.

"That was probably the biggest hurdle to overcome in making this album was showing myself how to do it and telling myself and learning to believe myself that I had it in me."

Rebecca has been inspired by the likes of Madonna, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry over the last decade.

And the singer has now promised that her new album will be an authentic record.

She said: "This is my stamp on pop, on my art, on what I have to say and I'm here to be here with the rest of the pop stars and pop girlies.

"If you're with it, you're with it and let's go but if not, we'll keep moving without you."