Rihanna's music plans remain "a big secret".

The 34-year-old star is set to perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday (12.02.23) and she's also been tipped to head out on tour - but Rihanna is currently remaining tight-lipped about her intentions.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "There has been a lot of talk among people in the know, especially in the last week or two, that Rihanna is gearing up to announce a tour.

"It seems to be more than just hearsay at this point."

Despite this, members of Rihanna's team actually remain in the dark about her plans.

A second source explained: "Even some members of Rihanna’s team have been kept in the dark. It’s all a big secret, from the details of her halftime show to what’s next - if anything."

Last year, Rihanna actually revealed that her baby boy inspired her to perform at the Super Bowl.

The award-winning star admitted that motherhood has changed her outlook on life, and that it even prompted her to accept an invitation to perform the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 'Work' hitmaker - who gave birth to her baby boy in May - shared: "I feel like it was now or never, really. There’s this weird s*** that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything.

"I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage."

Rihanna also confessed to relishing the challenge of motherhood.

She said: "It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling. The most love I’ve ever known.

"I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it."