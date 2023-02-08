Paul Rudd will feel "elated" if his beloved Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

The 53-year-old actor is eager to attend the game between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (12.02.23) - but Paul admits that it'll be a stressful experience for him.

He said: "I'm hoping that I can see it in person. Although watching that game is very stressful."

Paul is desperate to see his team win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Hollywood star - who studied at the University of Kansas and has supported the city's sports teams for years - told PEOPLE: "It's always tough when you have a real vested interest. Unless it's a total blowout, but I'm really hoping that they win.

"I just want to be elated at the end of the game."

Paul spoke about the Super Bowl shortly after revealing he works out "like an athlete" to prepare for the 'Ant-Man' movies.

The actor - who was named Sexiest Man Alive by PEOPLE magazine in 2021 - has rarely appeared shirtless in the Marvel films, even though he prepares diligently for every shoot.

Asked if he's as "ripped" as Chris Hemsworth, Paul replied: "No-one has ever asked me that question because I think everyone already knows the answer!

"I think he was shirtless briefly in the first one, maybe from the side in the second one. But I really, really work out hard for these movies.

"I train like an athlete for these movies. One, in case they want to do a shirtless scene and I can do it and not feel disgusted, but it does help even in my own preparation for the role. I feel like less of an imposter.

"But I did do two [shirtless] scenes, which, they got cut!"