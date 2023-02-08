King Charles is "profoundly saddened" by the "devastating earthquakes" in Turkey.

The British monarch and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, have sent "special prayers" to those who have lost loved ones and anyone whose lives have been impacted by the natural disaster.

In a statement, Charles said: "My wife and I have been most shocked and profoundly saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes in South East Turkiye (Turkey).

"I can only begin to imagine the scale of suffering and loss as a result of these dreadful tragedies and I particularly wanted to convey our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy to the families of all those who have lost their loved ones.

"Our thoughts and special prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this appalling natural disaster, whether through injury or the destruction of their property, and also with the emergency services and those assisting in the rescue efforts."

At the time of writing, the death toll is said to be around 8,400 in Turkey and Syria following the 7.8-magnitude quake in the early hours of Monday (06.02.23), and a 7.5-magnitude tremor that followed hours later.

Royals around the world have united in support of the two countries.

Queen Rania of Jordan wrote on Twitter: “Today, our world is united in its grief. Our hearts and prayers are with all the victims, the injured, and those who lost their homes or loved ones in today’s devastating earthquakes.”

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan wrote on Instagram: “We stand in full solidarity with the people of Syria and Turkey at this difficult time … deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

The Dutch King and Queen said: “Turkey and Syria have been hit hard by extreme natural violence. We sympathize intensely with all those affected. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, as are the first responders doing their utmost to bring people to safety. They deserve all the support.”

King Harald of Norway said to Erdogan wrote: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the earthquake that caused such widespread destruction and claimed so many lives.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Norway, I send you my deepfelt condolences and ask you to convey my condolences and my sympathy to those bereaved, to those otherwise afflicted by this terrible natural disaster, and to the people of the Republic of Türkiye.”