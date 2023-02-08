Jenna Johnson has named her son Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer and her co-star and husband, fellow dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 36, welcomed their first child together into the world on January 10, and now the couple have shared the sweet moniker for their baby boy.

Alongside an adorable picture of the tot laying next to a wooden plaque with his name on it, Jenna wrote on Instagram: "Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy

"Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you. Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!!"

She added: "**the left dimple melts me every time."

Announcing the arrival of their first child, Jenna wrote on Instagram last month: "Our world is forever changed 1.10.2023."

She also shared a black and white picture of the little one's hand on top of their hands.

Val - who has twice won 'Dancing with the Stars' - shared the same picture and caption on his Instagram account.

Several stars took to social media to congratulate the couple - who married in 2019 - including pro dancer Witney Carson, who is currently pregnant.

She posted: "AHHHHHH!!!!!!! (sic)"

Nikki Bella commented: "Chills!!!! So happy for you both! Sending you all so much love!!!! (sic)"

Actress Rumer Willis - who won 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2015 while she was partnered with Val - posted: "Congratulations you two, I can’t wait to meet you sweet boy."

Prior to the announcement, Jenna posted several pictures of her baby bump on social media and thanked her body.

She wrote: "Thank you body for this moment in time. Soaking up these last few weeks with this bump of mine."

The couple tied the knot in April 2019 in front of family and friends at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California.

They expressed their love for each other in their vows, which they read out under an archway decorated with several white flowers.

Val's best man was his brother, fellow 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

The pair got engaged in June 2018 when Val popped the question in Venice, Italy.