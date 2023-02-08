Jonah Hill and Lauren London's 'You People' co-star has claimed their kiss was faked with CGI.

The two stars - who play Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed in the movie - lock lips at the end of the Netflix romantic comedy but Andrew Schulz alleged the moment was never filmed and instead was achieved in post-production using computer wizardry.

Discussing the movie on his and Charlamagne Tha God's 'Brilliant Idiots' podcast, Andrew - who plays Ezra's cousin Avi - made the revelation when guest Nyla Simone said she agreed with social media comments that the leads didn't make a believable couple.

He said: “There’s a hilarious thing — I don’t even know if I should share this s*** — but the final scene, they don’t even kiss. It’s CGI. Swear to God.

“I’m there — I’m watching the wedding — and I see them go in for the kiss, and their faces stop like this far. And I’m like, ‘I wonder how they’re gonna play that in the movie. Oh, they’re probably just gonna cut right there.’

"But the movie, you could see their faces come close, and then you could see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.”

The kiss is seen in a medium shot in the film around a minute before the end credits, with their wedding smooch partially obscured by falling flower petals.

Andrew's revelation comes after Lauren previously admitted she was reluctant to sign up for the movie at first because she was concerned about how genuine the bond between Ezra and Amira would feel.

She said: “I thought, ‘Why would these two people really like each other?' We have to showcase a real connection. They’re from two totally different worlds, and if you see them, you would never think that they would meet or hang out, whatever the case is.”