LeBron James has become the leading scorer in NBA history.

The 38-year-old sportsman and Los Angeles Lakers star recorded his 38,388th point in the league on Tuesday (07.02.23) to officially nudge him past former record holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The historic point came during the third quarter of the Lakers' game at the team's home Crypto.com Arena against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said: "LeBron you are the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Congratulations."

Meanwhile, Abdul-Jabbar was present to pass the torch - or rather the basketball - on to James, after the 75-year-old star had held the record for just under four decades.

Earlier in the season, James joined Abdul-Jabber as just the second player after to record more than 38,000 points.

He said at the time: "Been appreciative of the opportunity to play this game at the highest level... I love the game of basketball.

"I love being a part of the NBA and being able to inspire so many different sets of generations. I guess it's a pretty big deal."

Meanwhile, Abdul-Jabber had previously admitted he was "excited to see" his record being broken.

He explained: "I don't see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements.

"If one person can do something that's never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it...

"It's a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less.

"We all win when a record is broken, and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on."

The latest record for James comes after he became the first player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points in rebounds and assists.

Following the Lakers' game against the Phoenix Suns in March 2022, he said: "To now sit alone at a statistical category in this league that I've really modeled my game after — being able to score, rebound and assist.

"I sit alone at a stat is pretty like — I'd say 'cool,' but it doesn't quite make sense to me."