Slade Smiley's son has died at the age of 22.

The 49-year-old reality star - who is best known for appearing on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' alongside his fiance Gretchen Rossi - lost his son Grayson to a quick battle with brain cancer, with his ex-wife Michelle Arroyo taking to social media on Monday (07.02.23) to share the devastating news.

She wrote: "I’m heart broken to share that my sweet Gray passed away Sunday night. It was very unexpected as last week he had CSF drawn from his shunts and they adjusted the valve setting of his shunt and he was doing much better. We were still struggling with his diarrhea and I was giving him potassium 3 times a day because it was dropping so low. His heart stopped here at home and I performed chest compressions to get it going until the paramedics arrived and took over.

"When he left for the hospital he looked good and was breathing on his own but his heart gave out again at the hospital. I don’t have all the answers now, but I do know that the last few months with fevers, infection, and low potassium most likely took a toll on my sweet boys heart. I’m still in shock and going through the motions of dealing with all the details."(sic)

Following the announcement, TV star Gretchen - who has been in a relationship with Slade for 13 years and has appeared with him on the hit Bravo reality show since its fourth season began in 2009 - took to social media herself to explain whilst they had always thought this day "might come", they always hoped it would not as she paid tribute to her "Angel" of a stepson.

Alongside a series of photos of Slade and his son, she wrote on Instagram: "Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition. We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Gray. Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being.

"He was an Angel on this earth and an incredible warrior…a warrior like no one has ever seen before. He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things. He was always singing and dancing and laughing despite his circumstances.

"He was a true beacon of light and hope. Although his life was cut short on earth he made an incredible impact on so many people. The Lord knew his life had purpose and would touch many along the way.

"We are forever grateful for the many lessons learned from this little man, and will miss his beautiful spirit immensely. This isn’t goodbye but rather see you soon little man…..We love you Grayson. You will forever be in our hearts.(sic)”