Microsoft is adding Chat GPT tech to Bing.

The tech giant is intending on adding the artificial intelligence development to its search engine amid Google’s announcing their plan to add similar tech to its service.

Satya Nadella, the software company’s chairman and CEO said: “The race starts today.”

He added: "This technology will reshape pretty much every software category that we know.”

“AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search. Today, we’re launching Bing and Edge powered by AI copilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web.”

Chat GPT - which was developed by Microsoft’s OpenAI tech - deploys deep learning methods to create responses to questions and Bing will use their conversations to create better search results.

The new ability will be available now but the number of searches per person will be limited.

This news comes a day after Google debuted their new Bard system and Microsoft investing working with OpenAI in a "multiyear, multibillion dollar investment".

They also plan on incorporating the Chat GPT tech into their other software products such as the most expensive level of Microsoft Teams, a feature that instantly creates notes and highlights of meetings carried out within the interface.

The Bill Gates-founded company also are working on bringing a version of AI into its Edge browser platform.

Analysts have warned about the dangers of Chat GPT, like giving out misinformation, being a threat to many professions like journalism and helping people plagiarism academic assignments.