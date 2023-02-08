Zoom is laying off 1,300 people.

The video chat service - whose revenues tripled during onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of working from home - is cutting 15 per cent of its workforce amid a “reset” following their share price dropping 80 per cent from their 2020 high.

Eric Yuan, the firm’s CEO wrote to staff: "As the world transitions to life post-pandemic, we are seeing that people and businesses continue to rely on Zoom.

"But the uncertainty of the global economy, and its effect on our customers, means we need to take a hard - yet important - look inward to reset ourselves so we can weather the economic environment, deliver for our customers and achieve Zoom's long-term vision."

This comes amid a wave of redundancies across the tech sector - which saw sales growth during the pandemic - including companies like Amazon and Salesforce and 300 others, which has impacted more than 100,000 people, according to Layoffs.fyi.

Eric revealed the cutbacks - which will cost the firm between $50 to 68 million as those affected will receive 16 weeks of pay and benefits- would reach all segments of the business and were planned to increase efficiency.

He detailed how he will cut his salary by 98 per cent and not take a bonus and other executives will see their salaries fall by 20 per cent and not be offered bonuses.

Eric said: "We worked tirelessly.. but we also made mistakes. We didn't take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyze our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities.

"As the CEO and founder of Zoom, I am accountable for these mistakes and the actions we take today - and I want to show accountability not just in words but in my own actions."

Following this news, the share price rose by eight per cent.