Sir Anthony Hopkins and Glen Powell are to star in 'Locked'.

The pair have boarded the cast of the remake of the Argentinian action thriller '4X4' from director David Yarovesky.

Raimi Productions and ZQ Entertainment are producing the film with Michael Arlen Ross penning the script. Sam Raimi is serving as a producer after working with Yarovesky on the Netflix fantasy picture 'Nightbooks'.

'Locked' is an intense, character-driven thriller about a thief who breaks into a luxury vehicle, only to realise that he has stumbled into a deadly trap set by a mysterious figure.

The original movie was written and directed by Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat.

Raimi told Deadline: "Dave Yarovesky so elevated the material on 'Nightbooks', and he was our first choice.

"The script was so good and he's such a good communicator that we were able to interest Anthony Hopkins, who for my generation is just about the greatest actor ever.

"Glen's character has got a soul to him that's slowly revealed as the picture goes on. It seems as though he's just a thief, someone that doesn't care for others, but as the film unfolds, you realise he has a wife and a child that he loves and he's wronged, and this whole experience gives him a chance to reflect back on how he's treated them, and how he's lived his life relative to them."

He continued: "Because his time is at hand. He's told by Sir Anthony Hopkins' character that this will be it for him, and so the self-reflection is an element through the course of this adventure.

"But this is not an emotional piece as much as it is an action tension piece, a nonstop thrill ride with characters at the centre you learn to care about. That will be a satisfying experience for the audience."