A team of solar academics have won a prestigious engineering prize.

Martin Green, Andrew Blakers, Jianhua Zhao and Aihua Wang - a team of scientists at the University of New South Wales - will share £500,000 pot for their work creating the Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell tech, which has revolutionised solar panel efficiency and now appears in 90 per cent of them.

They will be honoured at a ceremony later this year when they will be handed a trophy by Princess Anne, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter.

Lord Browne, the chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering told BBC News: "Our winners did something wonderful, which was to increase the efficiency with which a solar cell converts light into electricity, and it was a really quite dramatic change.

"With their breakthrough we went from around 16-18% efficiency to something like 25%. That's a big jump.”

The solar power industry is increasing as the world attempts to move away from fossil fuels to combat the climate crisis. According to estimates, solar will have more capacity than other forms of energy - such as coal, oil, gas, nuclear and hydro - by the 2030s.

This stems from the scientist Martin Green looking into solar energy after the oil crisis in the 70s who took the tech - which was largely used on space satellites - into the mainstream and as the years have gone, it has become more accessible via his work at the college, which has grown over the decades.

Dr Blakers said: "Traditionally, the rear surface just had a layer of metal aluminium printed directly into it, and so that wasn't a very good reflector of light. And it also gobbled up any electron that went anywhere near the back surface.

"Replacing that crude back metal contact with a more sophisticated contact served both purposes and led to quite significant increases in cell efficiency."