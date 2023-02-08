‘The Late Late Show’ will be replaced by a reboot of ‘@Midnight’.

James Corden is set to depart the late night talk show this spring but CBS won’t be looking for a new host as they have reportedly decided to bring back the game show – which originally ran on Comedy Central for 600 episodes between 2013 and 2017 – to air in the news programme’s time slot.

A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "CBS is eyeing ‘@Midnight’ to replace ‘The Late Late Show’.

“They’re ready for something different. Hosted late night talk shows are expensive to produce."

CBS have yet to comment on the news.

According to Deadline, Stephen Colbert will serve as executive producer, alongside representatives from Funny or Die, the company behind the original series.

The ‘Late Show’ host is already involved in other late-night shows, as he is executive producer of Comedy Central series ‘Tooning Out The News’ and ‘Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God’.

In is understood former '@Midnight' host Chris Hardwick won't be directly involved with the new show.

James previously explained he decided to quit the show because he didn’t want to miss out on opportunities to be with his children.

He said: "One day I was [‘Mammals’] on a Sunday and I came downstairs, it was about 6am and my son, who was 10 at the time, was sat on the stairs and he said, ‘Are you working today?’ and I said, 'I am,' and he said, 'I thought, well it’s Sunday,' and I said, 'I know, buddy, but this schedule’s just all over the place. We just got to get it done because we only have a tiny amount of time before we have to go back and do the show,' and his face just kind of dropped.

"I got in the car and I called my wife Jules and I said, 'I’ve realised, best case scenario, we have six more summers where Max even remotely wants to be around us and I cannot waste another one.'

"[I realised] If I really want to do this other work, that cannot be at the expense of our children, our family... that is really all it comes down to."