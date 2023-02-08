Amber Rose "had a whole conversation" with her nine-year-old son about her OnlyFans account.

The 39-year-old model is mother to Sebastian, nine, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa as well as three-year-old Slash with Alexander Edwards and explained that she is open with her "feminist sons "and their friends about her selling racy images on the adults-only subscription service after one of their pals had brought up the topic.

She said: "My sons are feminists. It just means equality. Your son, by the time he’s five, is going to start Googling you and seeing everything. We were in the car and his friends were like, 'Miss Amber, ask us what we like in girls,' "I was like, 'OK, do you like blonde hair? Do you like dark hair?' And [Sebastian's friend] was like, 'Well, I just don’t want my girlfriend being on OnlyFans. Sebastian was like, 'Bro you can’t say that, like, you have to let a woman do what she wants with her body. Like, that's not cool, you can’t do that.

"A tear came down my cheek and I’m like, 'That’s my f****** baby, like, I instilled that in him from birth. I had a whole conversation with him about it. I said that whoever told [his friend] that, their parents are ignorant because obviously he got it from his parents."

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant went on to add that she explains to the Sebastian that she has to use OnlyFans to make money and would rather he became "desensitised" to the idea now rather than finding out when he is older.

Speaking on the 'High Low with EmRata' podcast, she told host Emily Ratajkowski: "I just explain everything to him: 'When it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families. You wanna go to a nice school? Six Flags? Travel? You know, mommy has to make money. He knows that I was a stripper years ago. I feel like I desensitised it, instead of him finding out when he's 20."