Sarah Jessica Parker says getting a SJP Collection store was a “long process”.

The ex ‘Sex and the City’ star remarked it feels the process of getting a brick and mortar flagship boutique for her line of shoes has been happening “forever” when it opened on Manhattan's Bleecker Street.

The 57-year-old actress told Extra: Here we are. It's been a long process and we've been building this store up for, it feels like forever now, but for a lot of months."

Sarah Jessica - who has son James, 20, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 13, with her ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ star husband Matthew Broderick, 60 - called the round the block queues “amusing and flattering”.

She said: “It's nice… The kind of attention that exists outside the windows are amusing and flattering, but I think when people come in and they actually shop and they wanna be here and they keep trying on shoes and they're asking questions about the brand, and asking really informed smart consumer questions… That's the part that's the most rewarding because as you know retail is only about the human connection, that's all that matters."

The ‘And Just Like That’ star even designed a shoe for the hotly anticipated second season of the spin-off to the 90s show- which aired on HBO and starred Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon - from “a fake old Italian brand called Duchessa.”

Sarah Jessica said: “We did it for them, for the show and it was a fake old Italian brand called Duchessa.”