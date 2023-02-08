Matt Shakman couldn't resist the chance to direct the 'Fantastic Four' reboot.

The 47-year-old director exited 'Star Trek 4' to turn his attention to the Marvel movie and confessed that the project was impossible to reject.

Speaking to TheWrap, Matt said: "I had a great time working on 'Star Trek' for a little over a year, working closely with J.J. Abrams and everyone at Paramount, and I love that franchise, and I love that cast that J.J. put together, and it would have been an unbelievable pleasure to work with them on the fourth installment there.

"But movies have different journeys and momentums and schedules are a little bit mercurial, and so when the 'Fantastic Four' opportunity came up, it was just too hard to pass up, and go back home to Marvel, a place that I worked on 'WandaVision' at, with those people who are wonderful collaborators."

The director – whose previous credits include 'Succession' and 'Game of Thrones' – added: "It's really a family there and to be able to go back and tackle something that I truly love, and they're very similar in some ways: they both were launched in the 60s at the same time, they're both about optimism and looking to the stars and technology can solve everything and they're about family too – the family you have, the family you make.

"So they're aligned in many ways and speak to my heart and equally, so I'm excited to be working on 'Fantastic Four'."

Lots of casting rumours have been swirling around the 'Fantastic Four' film – which is set to be released in 2025 - but Matt insists that it is all just speculation.

He told Collider: "All the casting stuff you see is just rumours. We are early in our process there. We have nothing to announce right now, and certainly, when we do we'll let you know."