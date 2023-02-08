Gemma Arterton has become a mum for the first time.

The 37-year-old actress has been married to Rory Keenan since 2019 and revealed that she was pregnant in November but did not reveal until Wednesday (08.02.23) that she had given birth just before Christmas.

Speaking on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show', she said: "We are very very happy, he was born just before Christmas. A little Christmas elf!"

The 'St. Trinian's' star - who was initially married to Stefano Catelli from 2010 until 2015 - later added that she is "totally smitten" with the little one, but joked that she would enjoy the chance to get some more sleep.

Without revealing the baby's name or gender, she said: "Seven weeks! I'm totally smitten and I love, love being a mummy. I just love it. It's great. Obviously, a bit more sleep would be nice but that's normal isn't it?"

The 'Funny Woman' actress first confirmed the news she was expecting when she showed off her baby bump on the red carpet during an appearance at the Raindance Film Festival awards which were held at the Middle Eight hotel in London where she was presented with the Raindance Icon Award.

In 2019, the 'Quantum of Solace' star explained shortly after she tied the knot with her fellow actor that although she could see kids "in her future" she was unsure about bringing children into the world at that moment because of the state of things.

She said: "I do see kids in my future. But sometimes I think about the world we're living in and I'm not sure how I feel about bringing a kid into it at the moment, you know?"