A new 'Resident Evil' animated film is on the way.

Leon Kennedy and Chris Redfield look set to tackle a zombie outbreak on Alcatraz Island in Sony Pictures' 'Resident Evil: Death Island'.

The trailer also featured another iconic 'Resident Evil' character in Jill Valentine, hinting that Jill and Leon will finally meet on-screen.

The synopsis reads: "D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit.

"Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them."

It follows the 2021 Netflix animated miniseries Infinite Darkness', which was met with mixed reviews.

The ‘Resident Evil 4’ remake of the 2005 classic is set to debut on March 24, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S.

An early sequence from the game saw Leon making his way through the forest before coming across a neglected barn six years after he endured the aftermath of the horrific disaster in Raccoon City.