The Church of Satan thought Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance at the Grammy Awards was "alright".

The pair caused a stir with their hell-themed rendition of 'Unholy' at Sunday's (05.02.23) ceremony but magister David Harris insisted the segment was "nothing particularly special".

The senior Church of Satan figure told TMZ the imagery evoked by the pair was similar to what people have already seen from other artists and visuals such as red clothing, fire, and horns are "kind of passe" now.

Politicians including Senator Ted Cruz and Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have branded the performance "evil" and the women referenced The Satanic Temple - a different group from the Church of Satan - in their condemnation.

But David branded the trio a bunch of "delicate snowflakes" and said: "It's sad when politicians on a national stage use someone's religion as a punchline."

The magister said the Church of Satan feel Lil Nas X's 'Montero' is more in line with the philosophies of the organisation - who are opposed to anything supernatural and spiritual, with no belief in the afterlife, God, or the devil - because of the music video where the rapper descends into hell, murders Satan and takes the devil's crown for himself.

Ted had responded to a tweet from right wing political commentator Liz Wheeler, who shared a clip of the 'Unholy' performance and wrote: "Don’t fight the culture wars, they say. Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up."

He responded: "This…is…evil."

Meanwhile, Marjorie ranted: “The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer.

"And the Satanic Church now has an abortion clinic in NM that requires its patients to perform a satanic ritual before services. American Christians need to get to work.”

Her disapproval was echoed by Lauren, who posted: "Last night, the Grammys were sponsored by Pfizer.

"Tomorrow night, the State of the Union will also be sponsored by Pfizer.

"They just won’t announce it.(sic)"

She later wrote: "The Satanic Temple is now opening abortion clinics that will perform abortion as a Satanic ritual.

"This is what the Left really meant by “safe, legal and rare”.(sic)"