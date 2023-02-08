Content created for the cancelled 'Apex Legends Mobile' game won't be coming to the console and PC versions at this time.

Game director Steve Ferreira has revealed that Respawn in not planning to transfer the axed content because "HD is a different type of experience".

He explained to The Loadout: "The content we created in [Apex Legends Mobile] was intended for one type of experience and HD is a different type of experience."

However, it can't be ruled out in the future.

He insisted: "Right now, [Respawn] is not planning to do that."

That unfortunately means there will be no Fade and Rhapsody coming to the main game anytime soon.

Last week, it was confirmed that 'Apex Legends Mobile' is officially shutting down, less than a year after its launch.

Respawn, owned by EA, announced that from May 1, 2023, the mobile version of the battle royale game will be no more.

An EA blog post read: “At Respawn, we aim to provide players with games that are consistently outstanding. Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence.

“It is for this reason, after months of working with our development partner, that we have made the mutual decision to sunset our mobile game. Although disappointing, we are proud of the game we launched, are grateful for the support of the Apex Legends community, and are confident that this is the right decision for players.”

Developer Respawn insisted it's still planning to use the mobile platform in the future for other projects.

The blog continued: “Respawn and the Apex Legends team remain excited about mobile as a platform and look forward to new opportunities to serve players there in the future.”

And they will continue "exploring" the Apex universe in other ways.

Respawn concluded: “Our love for the Apex universe and our players remains unchanged. We look forward to exploring this universe, its characters, and its stories along with you. In the meantime, we appreciate your continued support and patience as we navigate these next steps.”

It comes as EA also cancelled 'Battlefield Mobile'.