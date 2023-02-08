Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope will be honoured at the GLAAD Media Awards.

The trio will be recognised for their contribution to the LGBTQ community at the ceremony that will be held on March 30 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Christina will receive GLAAD's Advocate for Change Award. The gong is given "to a person who, through their work, has changed the game for LGBTQ people around the world".

The Grammy-winning star dedicated her hit song 'Beautiful' to the queer community and launched her own Pride collection in 2001. She has also helped raise over $500 million toward HIV research with MAC cosmetics.

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said: "Christina Aguilera is a beloved icon who has inspired and shared messages of love for the LGBTQ community since the start of her music career.

"From using her voice to speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation to creating songs and music videos that showcase LGBTQ love, Christina loudly and proudly raises the bar for what it means to be an LGBTQ ally today."

Bad Bunny will receive GLAAD's Vanguard award for his allyship to the LGBTQ community for using his platform to uplift underexposed voices.

The reggaeton artist joins a star-studded group of previous honourees including Beyonce, Jay-Z and Britney Spears.

Ellis said: "Bad Bunny uses his role as one of the world's most popular music artists to boldly shine a light on LGBTQ people and issues, including transgender equality and ending violence against trans women of colour.

"By consistently advocating for our community, elevating our stories and demanding action from anti-LGBTQ leaders, Bad Bunny redefines the positive influence Latin music artists can have within the LGBTQ community, and has set an example for all artists."

Jeremy will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak award, presented to an LGBTQ media professional who has increased queer visibility and acceptance through their work.

Pope has made groundbreaking queer appearances in the film 'The Inspection' and the TV series 'Pose'.