Milo Ventimiglia enjoyed being able to "show some sexiness" in his new TV show.

The 45-year-old actor has most recently been known for his portrayal of kindly family patriarch Jack Pearson in 'This Is Us' and although he loved being part of the NBC's drama, he loved the contrast between that role and his latest as con man Charlie Nicoletti in 'The Company You Keep'.

He said: "This one was a lot of fun. I think we touched a lot of hearts with 'This is Us'. I think we hit a lot of families. I think we got to the core and foundation of being a human being -- this one felt like entertainment.

"This one felt like, 'Hey, let's show some sexiness. Hey, let's let's show some fun, show a little crime and have everybody kind of ride that train for a little bit."

But Milo insisted he didn't have to do much physically to get into character for the new ABC show.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Shave and a haircut. No joke. It was a shave and a haircut.

"I mean, we had this wonderful cast assembled by that point. Script ready to go, and then of course shot the pilot it, got it going. ABC picked it up and here we are with the series."

Though Milo has said goodbye to 'This Is Us', he brought the crew along with him on his new series, which he found very "satisfying".

He said: "I mean we've been doing it on that show going on six years and for me, the product of my work is dependent on my working environment, personally. And to work with my crew - same camera, grip, electric, hair, make-up, transportation folks and faces that I'd seen day in and day out for six years, it was like, if I can be around them - great.

"And then also, for me, it's satisfying to be able to continue that. Say, 'Hey, we're a group. We've been doing this successfully for as long as we have been, let me see if I can do that.' It was a surprising thing for some of the crew. They were like, 'Wow,' on day one of the pilot, 'You got us all back together.' I said, 'Yeah, of course, I did. I said I would.'

"It was important for me to understand what would make the crew the happiest.

"And listen, I mean, some people live in different pockets of Los Angeles and others you want to do what you can, but at the same time, I think everybody was already very settled and very happy with where we film in Hollywood at Paramount, and it just made the most sense."

The former 'Heroes' actor is always happy to use his "very fortunate" position to help others he works with.

He added: "I'm in a very fortunate position to be able to make some decisions that benefit a larger group, and I think for me, I've always been a man who wants to open the door.

"I may be the first one through, but I'm going to hold it open and let everybody else in."