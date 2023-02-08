Savannah Chrisley had a "full-on breakdown" after her parents were sent to jail.

The 25-year-old reality star is best known for appearing alongside her parents Todd and Julie on 'Chrisley Knows Best' but has been entrusted with the care of her siblings Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, after they were put behind bars after being found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud and was left wondering if she was ever going to be "capable" of stepping into the shoes of her mother.

She said: "The other night, I had a full-on breakdown. I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying. I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don't feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she's done for all her life."

However, Savannah went on to add that she was soon comforted by Chloe and explained she now has a plan in order to ensure their meals for the week will be scheduled on a Sunday night in order to give them all some structure before adding that following conversation with her dad, she has "found peace" with the situation.

Speaking on her 'Unlocked' podcast, she added: "I was sitting there, and the next day Chloe said, 'You're doing a pretty good job. You made me ramen noodles last night. From here on out, every Sunday we're going to plan our meals for the week and you guys tell me what you want for dinner," she said. "And we'll get the groceries for the week, and you'll know every night what you're going to eat.

"I had a conversation with my dad and he said, 'This is going to be the hardest, but most rewarding thing you've ever done.' I'm starting to see that. It's so crazy because I went from a place, sitting in the same chair thinking about how mad I was at God, 'Why would you allow all these things to happen? One thing after another. Where are you?' Now I'm in a place of such peace."