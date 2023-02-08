Drake has been immortalised in wax.

The 'God's Plan' hitmaker's likeness has been installed in the Impossible Festival music zone at Madame Tussauds London in time for February half term, with the Canadian star's replica styled on his surprise appearance at the city's Wireless Festival in 2021.

Waxwork drake wears a camouflage t-shirt and cargo trousers, teamed with a green bomber jacket and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers, and replica jewellery from the likes of Cartier and Van Cleef.

Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Drake has shown his love for London on numerous occasions with his surprise appearance at Wireless Festival being just one example of this. With reports that he’s soon to call London home, we wanted to make sure we were able to give him a warm welcome to our streets and show that the love is reciprocated the only way we know how by immortalising him in our famous attraction.

“There is no denying that the Canadian rap superstar is a music icon, with countless awards and numerous nominations under his belt, including at this year’s Brit Awards. We know that our guests will be sure to ‘Take Care’ of Drake as he becomes ‘A Keeper’ at Madame Tussauds London.”

Meanwhile, Drake recently hinted he could have a new album out later this year.

Speaking on stage with 21 Savage while performing a SiriusXM special in New York City last month, he said: “We’re gonna be out on the road this summer."

He later added: “I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least.

“I hope I can strike up more emotions for you. Maybe this year – I might get bored and make another one. Who knows?”

Visitors will be able to snap a selfie with Drake’s figure in Madame Tussauds London’s Impossible Festival music zone from this Friday (10.02.23).

Book tickets at www.madametussauds.com/London.