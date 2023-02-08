Kerry Katona has "no regrets" about her past.

The 42-year-old star - who was initially married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 21, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 15, and Max, 14, with second husband Mark Croft and also has eight-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay - struggled with drug addiction following a difficult childhood and ended up bankrupt twice before making her fortune back through selling racy pictures on adults-only subscription service OnlyFans but insisted that those tumultuous years have made her the person she is today.

She said: "The one thing I will say is that there have been no mistakes, only lessons. I'm a human being and I've had many, many lessons and I live with no regret. I don't regret the drugs, I don't regret the marriages, the divorces, or the bankruptcies because I wouldn't be the person I am today, and because of that, I am also very grateful.

"For a long time, I lived in a very self-pity party world because of my childhood. I was in foster homes, I was in refuge [homes]. My mum was a self-harmer, Brian left me, then my accountant stole my money but it was always everyone else's fault but mine. So I have to take ownership and hold my hands up. I could either carry on feeling sorry for myself or do something about it.

"No one forced me to take cocaine."

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - went on to allege that her mother had given her her first taste of drugs when she was just a teenager but is "proud" of where she is now, especially because the statistics of being able to turn things around had been so "grim" in the first place.

Speaking on 'The Morning Show on 7', she added: "The situation I was in with my mother, she gave me my first drug when I was 14. She told me it was sherbet and it was speed! So I didn't know any different, I wasn't given a chance.

"The statistics of me being where I am now, living in a mansion, having a Lamborghini, being a millionaire, being bankrupt twice, and coming back from all of that - even just the statistics of becoming successful after being in foster homes are really really grim. I've done really well for myself and I am proud of what I have achieved. I can only learn from the lessons that I've been taught in my life and I have no regrets. My childhood gave me that resilience!"