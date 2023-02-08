Catherine Zeta-Jones has a "friendly competition" with her husband Michael Douglas, according to their son.

The 53-year-old actress tied the knot with her fellow Academy Award winner Michael, 78, and now their 23-year-old son Dylan has explained that there is a "competitive" nature between the pair when it comes to their careers as he joked there could be a "great part" for him in either of their latest projects.

He said: "There's some competition, friendly competition! It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here. I think between the two, there can be a great part for me [in 'Wednesday' or in 'Quantumania]!"

The 'Chicago' star - who also has 19-year-old daughter Carys with the Hollywood director whilst he has Cameron, 44, with ex-wife Diandra Lurker - added that it was "great" to have Dylan - who graduated with a degree in political science from Brown University in 2022 - finally out and about with her after spending so long in education.

In the joint interview, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's great to see him because he's been in college all these years now. He's out and about with us, it's fun."

At the time of his graduation in May 2022, the 'Entrapment' actress took to social media to congratulate Dylan, as she explained she was "proud beyond works."

She wrote: "Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words."

Just months later, as her son celebrated his 22nd birthday, the 'Wednesday' star took to Instagram to pay tribute once again.

She wrote: "Zero to 22! You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say."(sic)