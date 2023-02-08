Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan has stressed her video about Pamela Anderson was only a joke.

The 36-year-old social media personality, who married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy, 60, on Valentine’s Day in 2019, made a gag about his ex-wife Pamela on a now-deleted TikTok post in which she seemed to suggest the ‘Baywatch’ actress wouldn’t care if she died – leading to her being slammed by fans of Pamela’s who branded it everything from cruel and unnecessary to distasteful.

When asked this week about the clip on her way out of the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles with Tommy, his son Dylan Jagger Lee and his girlfriend Paula Bruss, she brushed off the criticism by declaring: “It was a joke”, after initially saying she couldn’t hear the question.

Brittany had already said on Monday (06.02.23) about fans misinterpreting her video: “(They) thought I was making a joke about her dying instead of myself.”

She added in an interview with Page Six she was “saddened” her post about Pamela had been taken “the wrong way”, but said about how she can’t control everything: “What will be will be.”

Brittany also said “humour, even dark humour” has always been her way of coping with “uncomfy” situations.

She had posted a TikTok video amid ongoing coverage of the release of 55 year old Pamela’s memoir ‘Love, Pamela’, which features tales of her stormy marriage to Tommy, with whom she shares two sons.

Brittany posted a selfie-style video with a “’90s Pam Makeup” filter on her face that showed her saying: “Oh, oh,” while Tommy sat beside her – and added at the top of the clip: “Pam if I died.”

The caption also explained: “Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope”, but fans of Pamela’s branded it everything from disrespectful to “horrible”.

Pamela and Tommy eloped in 1995 a few days after meeting and had sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, before they divorced in 1998, with the actress telling in her book and Netflix documentary their relationship was marred by jealousy, physical abuse, drug use, family feuds and theuir infamous stolen sex tape.

But Pamela, 55, is convinced her relationship with Tommy “may have been the only time I was ever truly in love”.

She also admitted Brittany would not be happy with her revelations about her time with the drummer, and told the Wall Street Journal: “I’m sure it’s going to be annoying to his wife. I’d be annoyed.”