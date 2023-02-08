Paula Abdul says two psychics predicted she would join ‘American Idol’.

The 60-year-old singer and choreographer was one of the original judges on the reality show, on which she appeared from 2002 and 2009, and added one of the mediums even predicted she would be sat between fellow panellists Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell.

She told DailyMail.com in an interview to announce her new partnership with the psychic platform, Psychics1on1: “I had been told by two different spiritual advisors and psychics that I’m going to end up doing a job – a show... ‘60 million albums is going to be nothing compared to a TV show that I’m going to be doing that is going to be a global success around the world’.

“I was told the difficulties of the job and who I’d be sitting in between.

“Almost three years to the time that I got this advice, it all happened with ‘American Idol’. So it was, you know – it’s crazy.”

Paula added she was told during her psychic readings the show would turn out to be a “juggernaut” that would “transcend generations” of viewers.

She said about using psychics throughout her showbiz career, which launched after she was discovered by The Jacksons: “It’s served me very well. I am just really all about spiritual guidance and these amazing people have helped me.

“Sometimes you just need a little bit of guidance and advice.

“It’s helped me look out for things that I may have not even considered and, you know, I pay attention to signs.”

Psychics1on1 links spiritual advisors and healers with clients via text, phone, or video, and Paula said about the platform: “This is fresh and new. It’s a new take on how to access this kind of guidance.

“These are cool, incredible people and it’s just it’s a wonderful outlet I feel people can tap into.”

Its co-founder Robert Earl said about Paula’s involvement: “Paula and I have been friends for many years. Her talent knows no bounds and her love for spirituality is completely authentic, making her a natural fit for Psychics1on1.”