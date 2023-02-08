Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new girlfriend Eden Polani has deleted her Instagram account amid reports they are dating.

The 19-year-old French Israeli model had around 230,000 Instagram followers and was gaining a huge amount of users after she was photographed with the ‘Titanic’ actor, but has now axed the feed following an apparent denial by Leonardo, 48, they are an item and trolling over his taste for younger women.

Her Instagram page, under the handle @edenpolanii, was active until Wednesday (08.02.23) morning, but it now says her feed is no longer available.

Before taking down her account Eden had shared an Instagram Story of a New York City hotel on Tuesday, and captioned the image: “Long time no see.”

Leonardo has since faced heavy criticism online for apparently dating a teenager amid his habit of only gong out with women under 25.

He and Eden were photographed sitting next to each other at Ebony Riley’s EP release party over the weekend, but Page Six said a source close to the actor had insisted they are not an item.

They said: “There is zero truth to this. He was seated next to (Eden) at a music party, along with many other people.

“It’s just silly. Leo clearly can’t be dating every single person that [he’s] in a room with.”

Leonardo has also recently been linked to 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas, and sparked talk he was dating model Gigi Hadid, 27, shortly after breaking up with his long-term girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, last August.