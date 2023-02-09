Sting loves the ongoing obsession with his apparent seven-hour tantric sex sessions.

The singer, 71, has constantly been asked about his marathon romps with wife Trudie Styler, 69, since he made a boast about them in 1990, but says he never tires of being asked about it.

He told The Sydney Morning Herald in an interview printed on Wednesday (08.02.23) about being quizzed on his sex boast: “I don’t mind that at all – it’s very healthy. We didn’t discuss sex ever with my parents.

“I’m fortunate in many, many respects, and having my health at this age is something I don’t take for granted.

“I’ve lost a lot of friends that didn’t make it this far, so I appreciate every day as it comes.”

Sting – real name Gordon Thomas, who married Trudie in 1992 – previously clarified his famous sex claim during an interview for Bravo’s ‘Inside the Actor’s Studio’ series.

He said on the show in 2014: “The idea of tantric sex is a spiritual act. I don’t know any purer and better way of expressing a love for another individual than sharing that wonderful, I call it, ‘sacrament’.

“I would stand by it. Not seven hours, but the idea.”

He also joked: “Seven hours includes movie and dinner.”

In 2011, Trudie said her husband’s claim about their sex life was a drunken boast, but even though she dismissed the idea they were “doing it all day long”, she stopped short of saying he had lied about the yoga-related practice.

She added: “Sting said that 21 years ago. He has just turned 60, and I imagine (stories about it) will carry on going until he drops.

“Do you know who I blame for that? Bob Geldof. Him and Sting had gone to do an interview with a rock journalist, and the interview turned into a drinking session.

“At one point, the journalist asked how long they could go for, and Geldof said he was a three-minute man, but, as Sting did yoga, he could probably go for hours. And Sting said, ‘Well, haven’t you heard of tantric sex?’

“So Sting explained that it is all about being intimate, about caring for your partner, really engaging in intimacy before you, you know... have sex. And that’s the premise of tantra, really.

“It’s simply engagement with your partner.”