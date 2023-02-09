Tom Brady is said to have consulted his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen about his decision to permanently retire from the NFL.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, split from the 42-year-old model four months ago but reportedly “talked through” quitting sport for good before he announced on February 1 he was retiring.

A source told US Weekly on Wednesday (08.02.23) the quarterback’s ex had been a “real rock” for him through the process, and added the former couple are on “cordial” terms.

Tom and Gisele share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, and finalised their divorce on 28 October 2022, after 13 years of marriage.

The former NFL star – who finished his career with seven Super Bowl wins – previously retired following the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but changed his mind 40 days later and agreed to return to the team.

It’s said the decision caused huge friction in Tom and Gisele’s marriage.

Tom, who also has son John Edward, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 51, last week announced he is retiring from the NFL “for good”.

He did not thank Gisele by name in his Instagram statement on walking away from sport, but did thank his family for “supporting” him while he lived his “absolute dream.”

Gisele wished him well on his retirement, saying in an Instagram comment: “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.”

It’s been reported Tom is not interested in dating after splitting from the model, with TMZ quoting an insider who said he is hoping to spend as much time with his three children as he can for the “next few months”.

It was also claimed he has been looking at schools in the Miami area, where he is apparently planning to stay for his two younger children, and where Gisele recently bought a house.