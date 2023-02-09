Paris Hilton reportedly feels like "her life is picture perfect" after becoming a first time mum.

The 41-year-old socialite and her husband Carter Reum welcomed a baby via surrogate late last month, and motherhood has become "her greatest purpose".

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: "Paris finally feels like everything in her life is picture perfect.

"A baby was the last piece of the puzzle for her to truly live out her fairy tale. Her greatest purpose is being a mom and her priorities have shifted."

It's said the new parents are looking at "winding down" their respective plans to focus on raising their son "above all else".

The source added: "Paris and Carter are thinking about long-term plans and they want to enjoy parenthood and focus on that together.

"They’re talking about winding down a lot in the future and giving all their attention to their baby above all else.

“They are so over the moon and they’re so over the moon to finally have started their family.”

Paris announced her wonderful news on social media as she shared a picture of her clutching onto her baby boy's hand.

She wrote on Instagram: "You are already loved beyond words".

Her mum Kathy later shared her joy over the new arrival - congratulating the couple in a statement released on behalf of her and husband Rick Hilton.

She said at the time: "Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents.

"We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family."

Paris had added of the happy news: "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."