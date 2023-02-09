Harrison Ford has insisted he doesn't have "social anxiety", he just hates "boring situations".

The 80-year-old actor has responded to fan theories about his mental state due to some people's perception that he often appears shy at events and during interviews.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "That sounds like something a psychiatrist would say, not a casual observer.

"I don't have a social anxiety disorder. I have an abhorrence of boring situations... I know who the f*** I am."

He did admit that early on his stage career, he had nerves due to the new environment.

He explained: "I wasn’t shy, I was f****** terrified. My knees would shake so badly, you could see it from the back of the theatre.

"But that’s not social anxiety. That’s being unfamiliar with the territory...

"I was able to talk myself through that and then enjoy the experience of being onstage and telling a story with collaborators."

At this point in his life, the 'Star Wars' legend admitted while he isn't shying away from the spotlight, he does "try to blend in" when possible.

He said: "I have a protective colouration. I try to blend in. That’s what I do. When I'm getting dressed, if people are going to be wearing a suit, I wear a suit.

"If people are wearing blue jeans, I’m wearing blue jeans. I’m comfortable in all kinds of company.

"I don’t know why people have an expectation of me. I come in all colors. I don't know who’s going to show up. But it's usually me - and it looks familiar."

Meanwhile, the actor - who is starring in 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923' as well as returning as Indiana Jones for the fifth movie 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' - has no plans to slow down his on scree commitments because he's still having so much fun.

He added: "I’m still excited about the prospect of telling a story. I like playing an old guy. If I wasn’t having a good time, I would stop doing it."