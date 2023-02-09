Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's widow has filed for half of his estate after he died without a will.

The DJ and producer on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' took his own life in December aged 40, and now his wife Allison Holker - who he married in 2013 - has lodged a California Spousal Property Petition.

According to PEOPLE, Allison filed the appeal on Monday (06.02.23) in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County asking for a "determination of property passing to the surviving spouse".

Widows must submit such a petition to prove they are the spouse of the person who has passed away, despite it being Californian law that a surviving spouse is entitled to half of their late husband or wife's joint estate when they've passed away.

Allison has also asked for a "confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse".

Part of the papers read: "This includes any interest in a trade or business name of any unincorporated business or an interest in any unincorporated business that the deceased partner was operating or managing at the time of death."

Last month, Allison paid tribute to her "beacon of light" husband after he was laid to rest.

She posted an emotional video about her late spouse, in which she shared candid family photos with their children Zaia, three, Maddox, six, and Weslie, 14.

Allison wrote: "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together. (sic)"

Ellen DeGeneres commented: "His light lives on with all of you."

The late star was laid to rest in a small ceremony in Los Angeles last month, with a "larger celebration" set to take place in the future.

A source said at the time: "He is being laid to rest this afternoon in Los Angeles, in what we're told is going to be a small and intimate funeral attended by close family. There is going to be a larger celebration of life ceremony in the near future, which will be held for close friends and the people who Stephen considered his family."