Prince Harry was considered as a host of 'Saturday Night Live'.

The Duke of Sussex was "really serious" about joining the cast of the long-running US sketch series for a guest presenting stint as part of his promotional commitments for his autobiography 'Spare', but talks stalled on the prospect at the last minute for unknown reasons.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “I know that Harry was all in, he was really serious about doing it — and it would have been great fun as promo for the book.

“‘SNL’ producers have been after Harry for a while. Everyone on the show was really into the idea, and people would definitely have tuned in.”

Another insider added: “There’s always lots of names in the mix, but Harry was definitely a name being discussed.”

Although Harry -who stepped down from royal duties in to move to the US with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2020 - opted to be interviewed by Anderson Cooper on '60 Minutes' and Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show' instead, legendary 'SNL' producer Lorne Michaels is still keen to have the prince on the programme in some capacity in the future.

A source said: "I could also see Harry coming on as a surprise in a sketch.”

'Saturday Night Live' has a history of mocking the royal family.

Fred Armisen often featured as Queen Elizabeth, depicting her as a Cockney mob boss, while in 2012, comedian Martin Short appeared in a 2012 skit set during Catherine, Princess of Wales' first antenatal appointment when she was expecting her and Prince William's first child, Prince George, now nine.

And as recently as last weekend, James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker played “British rappers” and former Eton schoolmates, named “Milly Pounds” and “Shirty,” during the 'Weekend Update' segment.

Co-host Michael Che asked the pair: “So, guys, what’s going on with the royal family? Can you give us an update?”

James said: “Right, right, OK, listen, mate. OK, all the focus is on the royals, right, when it should be on Britain’s exploitative tabloid press. It’s pants, mate. Rubbish. Pants.

“They’re mean to our boy Harry, all right. We know what really goes down. We’ve known Harry since our days at Eton.”

He then began to rap: “Prince Harry, Prince Harry, stayed over at Tyler Perry’s. Press cold like Ben and Jerry’s. I’m allergic to dairy.”

Devon then joined in and continued: “Harry and Meghan, Ronald Reagan, interracial dating, Queen said, ‘Not today, Satan'.”