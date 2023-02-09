Rumer Willis has a "different operating system" since getting pregnant.

The 'House Bunny' actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas and she has found that she's developed stronger boundaries over the last few months, instead of always feeling like she needs to make other people happy.

She said: "It's made me upgrade so fast, like things where I used to have such a nature to be people pleasing or to not stand up for myself for little things that then would kind of get under my skin.

"I would say literally, maybe even a week after I got pregnant, all of a sudden, it was like, no, no, that's not going to work for me anymore.

"This is what I need to do to reorient this and speak up for myself. It was like a new equation and a new puzzle all of a sudden downloaded.

"And I had a different operating system."

The 34-year-old star - who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore - has always known she wanted to have children.

Speaking to Peggy Rometo and Kimberly Van Der Beek on their 'Bathroom Chronicles' podcast, she said "It's like one of those weird things that I know sometimes people have such clarity about, like 'Oh, I want to be a musician, I want this,' and it was never a question for me that I wanted to be a mom.

"And that just felt like such a divine purpose and something that when I started thinking about it, felt like such joy."

Rumer is particularly excited about the prospect of going grocery shopping with her child.

She gushed: "I was talking to my partner the other day and saying, 'You know, when I go to the farmers market, I call it church because I leave and I feel so excited.'

"And the idea of being able to bring my kids in like a little cart or something brings me so much delight, I can't even ... I can't wait."