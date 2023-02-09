Zachary Levi is to star in the survival thriller 'Not Without Hope'.

The 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' actor is set to take the lead role in the film that is being written and directed by Joe Carnahan and is based on the novel of the same name by Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman.

Based on a true story, 'Not Without Hope' centres on best friends Schuyler (Levi) and Will Bleakley, as well as NFL players Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith, as they leave Florida for a day trip to their favourite fishing spot 70 miles out in the Gulf of Mexico.

When a severe storm heads their way, a trapped anchor causes their boat to capsize and throws the four friends violently into the freezing cold water. The US Coast Guard's rescue mission is thwarted by the ferocity of the storm and the group must fight to survive in a test of teamwork and endurance.

Schuyler was the only survivor of the 2009 incident as his three friends succumbed to hypothermia.

Levi, 42, said: "I am truly honoured to be part of this deeply moving project. 'Not Without Hope' is a tragic true story of loss and courage, that's important to share."

Carnahan – who also serves as a producer on the film – added: "Nick Schuyler's gruelling trial at sea and his ultimate survival is a deeply inspiring tale of determination and perseverance but we have a much greater responsibility with this movie as it will hopefully serve as a lasting memorial to the men who lost their lives alongside him during that terrible ordeal.

"We have to honour their final sacrifice and never lose sight of the larger moral obligation we have as filmmakers with 'Not Without Hope'."