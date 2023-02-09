Robbie Williams' dad has thanked NHS staff for taking care of him after a fall earlier this week.

The 'Angels' hitmaker's father Pete Conway - who is a veteran singer and entertainer in his own right - has Parkinson's disease and broke his spine in a painful accident on Tuesday (07.02.23).

Sharing photos of himself in an ambulance and hospital bed on Twitter, he wrote at the time: "Yesterday I had a fall and broke a bone in my spine.. (yes, it hurts)… and I spent all day today in hospital.

"I’ve had better days. #Parkinsons is a nuisance (sic)"

Now, he has shared another photo from the hospital and thanked everyone who has cared for him following the incident.

He tweeted: "Would like to say a huge Thank You for the Get Well Soon wishes and also the NHS staff at Royal Stoke hospital (and my ambulance drivers.. Mick Chris) very efficient and we are lucky to have them. (sic)"

Pete also hit back after someone pointed out that his famous son hadn't taken to Twitter to send some public well wishes.

He added: "For the record.. Rob and I do not communicate on social media we speak on the phone (sic)"

'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker Robbie has admitted in the past that he has considering leaving Los Angeles to return to the UK and be closer to his parents, Pete Conway and Janet Williams.

Back in 2020, he said: "My dad has got Parkinson's and my mum suffers with her mental health and they are thousands and thousands of miles away.

"Real-life things are happening with our parents that are having health issues and we can't get to them. No matter if you are a celebrity or not, it does not help you with that s***."