Sheryl Lee Ralph says her stylist daughter Ivy Coco Maurice is helping her “slay” red carpets.

The ‘Dreamgirls’ actress, 66, started working with 27 year old Ivy a “few times”, but after noticing her daughter building expert skills decided to appoint her as her full-time dresser, and now feels her looks are helping “lift up” other “young black designers”.

She told Byrdie in an interview on Tuesday (07.02.23): “I love to slay a red carpet. I’ve been having the most fun working with my daughter, Ivy, who is my stylist.

“It started as something we were going to do just a few times. But every time I had to hit the red carpet, she just kept getting better and better at it. So, now we work together.”

Ivy, who Sheryl had with her French businessman husband Eric Maurice in 1994, after they had a son in 1991, is creative director of WalkGood Wear and creator of her clothing brand, The House of Ivy.

Tony and Emmy winner Sheryl added: “I am very happy she is so good at making these connections and giving other people their shots on the red carpet.”

Sheryl said her much-praised look at the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet in January was thanks to Ivy.

She told E! about their collaboration: “My very beautiful daughter, Ivy Coco has been on this whole award train with me from the beginning.

“I said, ‘You get my style, Coco.’ I said, ‘You get me, you get the style, and let’s do this.’

“And she’s been winning – I’ve been on every best-dressed list, including the New York Times, and I thank my child. Every birthing pain was worth it!”