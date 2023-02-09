Lila Moss is the latest brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty US.

Kate Moss’ daughter, 20, has been following in her mum’s modelling footsteps for the last five years since she made her catwalk debut aged 15 at Miu Miu's SS21 show, and as part of her new role for the Stateside division of global beauty brand YSL will appear in campaigns for its products including the All Hours Foundation, Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick, Lash Clash Mascara and Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze Lip Gloss.

She has said the latter two are among her favourite YSL products, adding the lip balm is her “go-to when I just need a little gloss”.

Lila also said in an email to Women’s Wear Daily, reported by the outlet on Thursday (09.02.23), about her make-up regime and shooting for a YSL campaign: “My relationship with beauty is all about feeling like myself and feeling confident. I’ve always kept my make-up quite natural but like to experiment more when I’m going out.

“I love (YSL’s) perspective on beauty – and it matches how I feel about make-up now too.

“When we shot the campaign, it was great to work collaboratively with the team to make sure the products we used felt authentic to me – it’s the personal connection to makeup that has made me really excited about this partnership.”

Lila’s other big breakthrough modelling job was becoming the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2018 when she was aged 16.

Laetitia Raoust, general manager of YSL Beauty US, said about the brand’s new tie-in with the model: “She captures the power of self-expression and authenticity, and how that can manifest through makeup.

“She represents her generation’s beauty and for that, we couldn’t be happier to welcome her to the brand.”

Lila – full name Lila Grace Moss-Hack, who Kate, 49, had with Dazed and Confused magazine editor Jefferson Hack, 52, in September 2002 before the couple split – was seen on Tuesday (07.02.23) night as she made her way to the Saint Laurent after-party at 24 Rue de l’Université, Paris, after she celebrate Bakar’s album launch with fellow model Iris Law.