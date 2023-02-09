Will Smith came up with the plan to help a radio star propose to his girlfriend.

The 'Aladdin' actor was in Jordan for a media tour to promote the movie in 2019 when he met Australian reporter Kris Fade and agreed to help him pop the question.

Revealing Will's key role in the surprise, the Virgin Radio presenter told news.com.au's I've Got News For You' podcast: "His idea was pretty epic.

“He said, ‘Let’s pretend that I’m going to take a selfie with her and as I get the camera on selfie mode, you come from behind and she’ll see you on your knee about to propose.' "

In a video shared at the time, Will can be seen angling the phone further up as Kris' partner laughs, and then she turns around in shock as she sees her man down on one knee.

She said yes, and Will even gave the couple some advice.

Kris recalled: “He said, ‘I want you to treasure this moment right now, because later on in your life, in your relationship, things may not be how they are right now, so just treasure this moment.' "

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Will had to drop out of a surprise performance at the Grammy Awards in what would have been his first awards show appearance since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last year after the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

During Sunday (05.02.23) night's ceremony, Questlove and The Roots celebrated 50 years of hip hop with special appearances by the likes of Nelly, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, Run-DMC and Will's former collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff.

However, the star admitted to Variety that the former 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star was also meant to be "part of the festivities".

He said: "I'll give the spoiler alert away. Will Smith was part of the festivities tonight, but they started shooting 'Bad Boys 4' this week.

"There were a lot of preliminary shots that he had to do, so we had to lose Will."