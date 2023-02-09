Chris Pratt is "so honoured" to voice Mario in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'.

The eagerly-awaited movie adaptation of the iconic video games series sees the 43-year-old actor portray the iconic Italian plumber, while Jack Black voices the villainous Bowser, and he's teased that fans "ain't seen nothing yet".

He wrote on Instagram alongside the film's poster: "Y’all don’t even know what you’re about to see!!! There’s not a bigger Mario fan than myself. 10 year old me would flip my turtle if I knew I’d grow up to voice this character. I’m so honored to be Mario and carry on the legacy of bringing joy to the world through Miyamoto-San’s character. Everyone is fantastic in the film. The trailers are great but you ain’t seen nothin yet!!! #SuperMarioMovie (sic)"

In the first trailer, Bowser launches an attack on the Ice Kingdom with his Koopa Troopas, however, they have to fend off an army of penguin soldiers.

Upon hearing Pratt's voice for Mario for the first time, many fans took to social media to say his accent appears unchanged.

However, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star insisted his Mario voice would be “updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

He went on: “I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear."

The cast also includes Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

The delayed flick will hit cinemas in April 2023.