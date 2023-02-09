Roger Waters has been branded a "wall of Russian disinformation and propaganda" by Ukraine's ambassador to the UN.

The Pink Floyd co-founder has faced criticism after he told the United Nations Security Council that Russia's invasion of the country was "not unprovoked" when he was invited to give an address to the 15-member body by Moscow.

Roger said in a video link: "The invasion was illegal. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Also, the invasion was not unprovoked. I also condemn the provocateurs in the strongest possible terms."

The 79-year-old musician also took a swipe at the Security Council for its inability to take action on many issues.

He said: “If this is a toothless chamber.

“I can open my big mouth on behalf of the voiceless, without fear of my head getting bitten off. How cool is that?”

In response Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's ambassador to the UN, has hit back with a reference to a Pink Floyd song.

He said: "How sad for his former fans to see him accepting the role of just a brick in the wall, a wall of Russian disinformation and propaganda."

He went on to reference the giant inflatable pink pig that featured in many of the prog rock group's shows, and said he was surprised Roger hadn't arranged to have it floating in the chamber.

He said: "What could it have been this time Mr Waters? Pigs with swastikas and the hammer and sickle?"

Meanwhile, the 'Comfortably Numb' hitmaker has insisted Russian President Vladimir Putin is "leading his country to the benefit" of the country's citizens.

Explaining his increased respect for the politician, he told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "An article I wrote about three months ago calling Vladimir Putin a gangster… That may have been unfair...

“It may be that he’s leading his country to the benefit of all of the people of Russia.”

And he branded Ukraine a "patchy sort of vague experiment".

He said: “The Ukraine is a deeply divided country. In fact, it’s not really a country at all, it’s only been there since Khrushchev, 1956. So it’s a patchy sort of vague experiment.”