Barbra Streisand is releasing her memoir later this year.

The legendary 80-year-old singer will publish 'My Name Is Barbra' - which was first announced in 2015 and set to be released two years later - on November 7 as she looks to share his life story "in her own words".

A press release from publisher Viking teases: "Barbra Streisand is a living legend, a woman who in a career spanning six decades has excelled in every area of entertainment, and this engrossing and delightful book will be eagerly welcomed by her millions of fans.

"Dozens of books have been written about Streisand, and now in 'My Name Is Barbra', she tells her story in her own words."

The book shares its name with the music icon's 1965 album and a TV special, and it will cover her early years in Brooklyn and New York City as well as her singing career and projects such as 'The Prince of Tides'.

The star will also address her 24-year marriage to James Brolin, friendships with the lieks of Marlon Brando and her political advocacy.

The synopsis adds: "The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming."

Barbara previously revealed she started a draft of the book in 1999 but only "really started writing" nine years later, until the COVID-19 pandemic gave her more time to "finish" the project.

The news has gone done well with fans and fellow stars including Lea Michele, who had some fun with the conspiracy theory that she can't read.

She posted a TikTok video following Barbra's announced and joked that she has "265 days to learn to read" before the book comes out.

Referencing the rumours more directly last year, Lea said: "I went to 'Glee' every single day; I knew my lines every single day. And then there's a rumor online that I can't read or write?

"It's sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case."